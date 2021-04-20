AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

