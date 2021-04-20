Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $109,600. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

