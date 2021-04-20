Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

