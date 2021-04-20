Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $366.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,621. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $379.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

