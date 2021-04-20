Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on May 14th

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a market cap of £18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,736.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

