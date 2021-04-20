Aphria’s (APHA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aphria by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

