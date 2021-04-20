AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

