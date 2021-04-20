Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

