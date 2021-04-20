Arbidex Hits Market Capitalization of $542,100.78 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $542,100.78 and approximately $81,596.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

