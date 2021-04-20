Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £175.77 million and a PE ratio of -131.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.27. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest bought 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

