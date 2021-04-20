Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 181,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

