Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,105. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

