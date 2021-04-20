Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ark Restaurants worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

