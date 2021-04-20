Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 660,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

