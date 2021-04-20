Arvinas (ARVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN):

4/16/2021 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

4/1/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

3/31/2021 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

3/1/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arvinas by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

