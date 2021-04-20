Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.