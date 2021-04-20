Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

