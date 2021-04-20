Atlassian Co. Plc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

TEAM opened at $228.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average of $223.20. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 59.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

