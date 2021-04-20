AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

