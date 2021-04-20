Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys 200 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.