Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

