Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.