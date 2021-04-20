Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Financial Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06% Evolus -120.63% -121.11% -30.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 4,763.48 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -13.44 Evolus $34.92 million 13.30 -$90.03 million ($3.19) -3.33

Evolus has higher revenue and earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Evolus 1 4 4 0 2.33

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.29%. Evolus has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evolus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.