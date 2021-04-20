Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

