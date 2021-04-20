Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2,294.38. 19,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

