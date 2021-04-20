Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 52,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,812. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.