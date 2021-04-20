Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,668 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

