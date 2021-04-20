Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.86. 274,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

