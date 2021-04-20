Auto (AUTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.55 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Auto has a market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,202.51 or 0.05776494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

