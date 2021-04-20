Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) vs. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Financial Analysis

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 8.36 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -9.52 Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 81.96 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -0.78

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 119.60%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.53%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -2,037.97% -435.27% -91.81%

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems, congenital hyperinsulinism, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; and hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions. In addition, it develops ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is Phase II clinical trials for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

