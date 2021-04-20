AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.44.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

