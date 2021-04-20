AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVRO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $427.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

