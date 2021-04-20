B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$8.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE:BTO opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.97.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.