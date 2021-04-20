Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 308547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.41 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

