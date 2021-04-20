Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

