Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,737,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.