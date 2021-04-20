BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

