Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $337.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.