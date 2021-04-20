Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BNKXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Bankia stock remained flat at $$2.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Bankia

