Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.95. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 192 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

