Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.95. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 192 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.
Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.