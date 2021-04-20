Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

