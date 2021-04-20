Barton Investment Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

