Base Protocol Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.01 million and $113,611.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,904,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,165 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

