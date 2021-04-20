Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSET. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.