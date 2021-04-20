BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $234.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

