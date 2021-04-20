Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Beach Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

