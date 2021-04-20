Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Joshua Schechter Buys 3,000 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBBY stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

