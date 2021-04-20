Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

