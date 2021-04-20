Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 8,395 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

