Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,861.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

